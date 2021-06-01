50/50 Thursdays
Volunteers work Memorial Day to help flood victims

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There are several groups from outside our area who spent the Memorial Day holiday working hard to help Lake Area flood victims work on their homes.

You didn’t have to look hard to find a variety of faith-based groups hauling and hammering and demolishing and sweating. to take a bit of the burden off flood victims trying to make a dent in recovery. Operation Blessing from Virginia Beach, VA, helped haul ruined items from Rita Davenport’s house to the road.

She says they live up to their name.

“It’s hard not to cry because you need the help so much and living by myself, it’s hard. And the people you would depend upon, they’re all dealing with the same thing.”

Scott Phillips is the deployment manager for Operation Blessing Disaster Relief Team working in flooded homes.

“Removing debris, cleaning out, mucking and gutting as we call it, removing sheetrock and insulation wet or damaged and putting units in to dry out the houses and prepare them to rebuild,” are among the services they provide.

He says it’s clear the people here want and need any help they can get to recover

“We’re here to help the people. That’s our main drive. To help these families start the road to recovery,” said Phillips.

Other groups working included Love Acadiana which is a strategic partner with Eight Days of Hope and Samaritan’s Purse. Operation Blessing is based at Christian World Church on east Gauthier.

Volunteers are needed by most groups. For Operation Blessing swing by Christian World or visit the various groups’ web sites.

