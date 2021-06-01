SWLA Arrest Report - June 1, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2021.

Kirrsty Nicole Locklear, 31, Vinton: Child endangerment; aggravated assault.

Marlon Joseph Harmon, 49, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $5,000; instate detainer.

Jermaine Reed Richard, 40, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Brandon Anthony Wilrye, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft of a firearm; property damage under $1,000; contributing to the delinquency of minors (5 charges); theft under $1,000.

Quintin Colby Charles, 30, Lake Charles: Robbery; aggravated flight from an officer.

Jin Bin Huang, 54, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ryan Micheal Willis, 26, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; possession of marijuana.

