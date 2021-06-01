50/50 Thursdays
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in

Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
By Lindsey Thompson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a fatal hit and run in Lake Charles has turned himself in to police.

During the course of a traffic fatality investigation on May 29 at the intersection of Ryan Street and Prien Lake Road, the Lake Charles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Kyle Joseph Natali, 29, of Sulphur, La.

Tuesday afternoon, Natali turned himself in to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Judge Kendrick Guidry signed a hit and run warrant for Natali and issued a bond of $50,000.

The incident is still under investigation.

