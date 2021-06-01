50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, receives the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from LPN nurse...
The push to vaccinate preteens: What pediatricians and parents have to say
Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery
Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery
Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval
Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery
Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery