Southern excited to play in new environment in Austin Regional

By Kevin Batiste
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most projections had Southern making the trip back to Starkville, Miss. for its postseason play, but instead, the SWAC champions will be rolling seven hours west.

The Jags will be getting weird in Austin, Texas in a regional with the University of Texas, Arizona State, and Fairfield.

“I wanted to get something new for the group; I didn’t really care where we went,” said interim head coach Chris Crenshaw. “I knew Starkville was going to be a longshot because they didn’t do well in the SEC Tournament. Texas did not do well, either, but they were a higher seed. At this point, I’m just happy to be playing baseball and I am sure they feel the same way. They could be getting ready for summer ball or getting ready for summer school but these guys are getting ready to go play games.”

“One thing that we can’t practice or plan for is how crazy the crowd is truly going to be,” said junior infielder Zavier Moore. “That I know a lot of these guys haven’t really thought about yet but we have faced a lot of adversity and we have learned how to overcome it.”

“It is kind of scary ‘cause I do not want us to just sit back and feel like champions,” said sophomore infielder O’Neill Burgos. “You know, ‘cause we still got work to do. At the end of day, if you are not first, you are last. So, we still got work to do and we are going to get at it.”

Southern’s first regional game will be against the University of Texas. The Longhorns go into the tournament as the nation’s No. 2 seed.

