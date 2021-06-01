50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert now transferring to Georgia

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020, in Auburn, Alabama.(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has now decided to remain in the SEC and stay close to home by transferring to Georgia, according to a report by Rusty Mansell with 247Sports.

The sophomore from Marietta, Ga. was a top five prospect coming out of high school.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Gilbert briefly committed to Florida before re-entering the portal.

During his freshman season in Baton Rouge, he had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

McNeese baseball hot streak
Cowboys look to stay on hot streak heading to Fort Worth Regional
msu
Cowboys look to stay on hot streak heading to Fort Worth Regional
McNeese baseball heads to Fort Worth
McNeese baseball heading to Fort Worth Regional
Silas Ardoin, Sam Houston alum, is a catcher for the Texas Longhorns.
19 Southwest Louisiana natives make NCAA baseball tournament