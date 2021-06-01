Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Tuesday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-10, just west of La. 397, state police officials said.

Christopher Michael Lebleu, 40, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Senegal said Lebleu was standing in the roadway when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck, then was hit a second time by an 18-wheeler traveling behind the pickup.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the 18-wheeler were both properly restrained and were not injured, Senegal said.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the pedestrian and submitted for analysis, Senegal said.

The crash is under investigation.

