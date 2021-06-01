50/50 Thursdays
Memorial Day weekend brings crowds to Cameron

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a busy holiday weekend down in Cameron Parish. This Memorial Day was the first big holiday since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The sand of Rutherford Beach was lined with families this Memorial Day, the holiday many spend with family to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice and the kickoff to summer festivities.

“They just kept coming and continuing to come. We are about to leave, and they are still coming,” said Church Point native Charles Richard.

Richard spent time Monday fishing with his dad and brother.

“It feels amazing to not have to worry about a mask, or a mandate or a virus,” Richard said.

Marking the first summer holiday with eased COVID restrictions, those visiting the area, as well as those who work in Cameron Parish, welcomed the holiday crowd.

“I am glad that people get to enjoy themselves and have time with their families. That’s cool,” Richard said.

“Yes, we are seeing a lot of it. It is surprising what we had Friday, everyday, it was steadily more and more,” said Ryan Mallory.

Owner of a local business, Mallory said the amount of traffic Cameron has seen over the weekend has continued to grow, which is something that is crucial for business in the area.

“You have little mom and pop businesses that need the flow of people down here. If we don’t have that, there is really nothing else down here,” Mallory said.

