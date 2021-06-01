McNeese baseball heading to Fort Worth Regional

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are back in NCAA Tournament play this season and will be heading west for the Fort Worth Regional.

The Cowboys have had their fair share of challenges this season, but the resiliency of the Pokes was on full display this season and this past weekend at the Southland Conference Tournament. Justin Hill and company are excited to once again give Lake Charles exposure.

“The great thing about being on a national stage is you just get a bigger megaphone although the message is the same,” Hill said. “This is bigger than a game for us, this is about our community, but we are really excited and I couldn’t be more thankful or grateful for the team that gets to go do this.”

The Cowboys’ goal is obviously to take home their first NCAA Tournament win since 1993 en route to a regional title. McNeese’s veteran lineup still remembers the Pokes’ trip to Nashville in 2019 that saw them go 0-2, losing both games by a single run. With 15 players from that team still in a McNeese uniform, there is plenty of motivation to change the result this time around.

“I think we had a lot of same guys on last year’s team but we didn’t go through what we had been through this year,” Senior Nate Fisbeck said. “Obviously, there’s talent on this team but you combine that with everything that we have been through and just the ability for us to fight back time and time again it’s and I think it’s starting to show.”

It will be a tough task for the Cowboys as they have to face the Fort Worth Regional hosts, TCU Horned Frogs who are the #6 ranked team nationally. TCU bolsters an impressive 40-17 record this season and will be hosting a regional for the eighth time in program history and making their 15th tournament appearance in the past 17 seasons.

The 2018 National Champion Oregon State Beavers and the Dallas Baptist University Patriots will also be participants in the Fort Worth Regional.

The first pitch for the Cowboys will be at 6 p.m. Friday night against the Horned Frogs. DBU and Oregon State will play prior to that at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.