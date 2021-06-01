I-10 North Beach reopens to public after 10 months

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The country is reopening as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and here at home we’re starting to see some signs of returning to normal.

Memorial Day weekend marked a huge turning point for a lot of people, many families across the Lake Area were able to take advantage of recreational outings.

This weekend was also the first time in nearly a year that the I-10 Beach and Bord Du Lac Park were open to the public.

”We’ve had a lot of events that kept us from opening the beach. We chose to open it this weekend,” said City Administrator John Cardone.

Back open after 10 months--just in time for Summer and another hurricane season. The I-10 North Beach had been closed since July 1, 2020.

”The rec centers, city hall, central school, public works building, the fire department, police department. They all incurred damage,” Cardone said.

He says COVID-19 caused the initial closures but then things shifted due to recovery from last year’s hurricanes.

”Restrooms went down. There was debris on the beach. We’ve been working our way through those to make all those corrections.”

Although it’s still not a hundred percent, Cardone says the partial reopening comes as city leaders examine the future of large venue spaces like the Civic Center.

”We just put a new roof over the coliseum. We still have some work being done to the Rosa Hart Theater. All of that’s falling into place outside of another event happening which we hope doesn’t happen,” Cardone said. “Most of these facilities you’ll see start ramping up more and more each and every day.”

While the beach has reopened, city leaders want to remind everyone that there are still some areas undergoing repair due to washouts caused by Hurricane Laura.

