Hurricane season begins today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While it’s not what anyone living in Southwest Louisiana wants to hear, the 2021 Hurricane Season has officially begun today, June 1.

If you haven’t already done so, it’s time to start making preparations and plans for what you will do should another hurricane hit our area.

However, many still have damaged homes and will have to account for that this season.

Calcasieu emergency director Dick Gremillion says “Whereas you may have not evacuated for a category one or two hurricanes, you really need to think that through this year, because you need to decide can the rest of your roof sustain a hurricane like that.”

Gremillion points out some are staying in RVs or mobile homes while home repairs are underway.

“Mobile home - if it’s strapped down properly - can take a little bit more wind. But travel trailers are not rated for wind at all. So, we would recommend, even in a tropical storm probably, if you’re living in a travel trailer - you need to find another place to stay,” said Gremillion.

