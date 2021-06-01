50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hurricane season begins today

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While it’s not what anyone living in Southwest Louisiana wants to hear, the 2021 Hurricane Season has officially begun today, June 1.

If you haven’t already done so, it’s time to start making preparations and plans for what you will do should another hurricane hit our area.

However, many still have damaged homes and will have to account for that this season.

Calcasieu emergency director Dick Gremillion says “Whereas you may have not evacuated for a category one or two hurricanes, you really need to think that through this year, because you need to decide can the rest of your roof sustain a hurricane like that.”

Gremillion points out some are staying in RVs or mobile homes while home repairs are underway.

“Mobile home - if it’s strapped down properly - can take a little bit more wind. But travel trailers are not rated for wind at all. So, we would recommend, even in a tropical storm probably, if you’re living in a travel trailer - you need to find another place to stay,” said Gremillion.

You can stay up to date on this Hurricane Season and all the weather alerts in our area on our KPLC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA awards additional $33.7 million in recovery grants
Rain chances return to the forecast for this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive today, more rain expected throughout the week
CalcaShout emergency alert system
CalcaShout emergency alert system
CalcaShout emergency alert system
CalcaShout emergency alert system