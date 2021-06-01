50/50 Thursdays
Gov. requests federal disaster assistance for May flooding

Flooding in Lake Charles on May 17, 2021(Source: KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday asked Pres. Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration for the flooding that took place in Louisiana on May 17.

The request is for FEMA individual assistance for five parishes: Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette.

Public officials are still asking residents of any parish who had damages from the flood to report them online at damage.la.gov.

So far, damage to over 2,700 homes has been reported from the severe weather, including six that were reported as destroyed, 703 that suffered major damage, and 1,174 homes that had minor damage.

The Governor’s Office said individual assistance includes aid from FEMA related to housing and other needs. While the current request includes five parishes, if additional parishes have identified damage, the Governor’s request can be amended.

Edwards also requested Small Business Administration assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding statewide. Click HERE for more.

