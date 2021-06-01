50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Both lanes of I-10 W closed at Starks exit

Tanker overturns on I-10 westbound at Starks exit.
Tanker overturns on I-10 westbound at Starks exit.(Louisiana State Police)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both lanes of I-10 West are closed at the Starks exit as crews work to clean up after a tanker overturned, state police officials said.

The product is currently being transferred from the damaged tanker to another tanker, said Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to La. 109 to U.S. 90 West.

