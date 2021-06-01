FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Both lanes of I-10 W closed at Starks exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both lanes of I-10 West are closed at the Starks exit as crews work to clean up after a tanker overturned, state police officials said.

The product is currently being transferred from the damaged tanker to another tanker, said Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to La. 109 to U.S. 90 West.

