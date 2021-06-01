First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible anytime this week...

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a lot more clouds Tuesday, but rain was limited until the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms will continue through sunset, and then they should wind down in the evening hours. It will be warm and muggy tonight with lows by Wednesday morning in the low 70s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Wednesday through Friday will look more like a typical summer weather pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely at anytime. It will be warm and humid away from rain with highs topping out in the mid 80s along with heat indices in the low to mid 90s! Rain chances will be near normal at 40%, but rain may occur at any time morning or afternoon and even in the overnight hours. We may see some upper level disturbances move across our area, these could increase the chance of rain.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

An upper level low pressure system looks to develop over the southwestern United States by the end of the week. It will then move east into Texas by the weekend and then gradually lift northeast by early next week. This is likely to increase our rain chances further, and I have raised them to 60% Saturday through Monday.

We should return back to a more typical summer pattern by early next week. That still means a 40% chance of showers and storms.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet and I see no signs of that changing anytime soon. Hurricane season officially begins today. I know that no one wants to think about it, but now is the time to make sure you know what you would do if a storm threatens our area. You can also pick up a free hurricane tracking chart at all area Popeye’s restaurants.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.