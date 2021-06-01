FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive today, more rain expected throughout the week

Grab the rain jacket/umbrella before heading out the door this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The humidity has returned thanks to our southerly winds and that has made it feel rather sticky as you are heading out the door on this Tuesday morning as well as warmer temperatures. Showers and storms are approaching from the west this morning and this will be the start of an unsettled pattern ahead as daily rain chances are in the mix through the weekend and into next week.

Rain chances return to the forecast for this afternoon (KPLC)

Unlike our Monday morning where temperatures were in the middle to upper 60′s this morning is starting out in the lower to middle 70′s for Southwest Louisiana and couple that with dew points in the lower 70′s the mugginess has returned. While we may start off dry this morning as you make your way to work and school, you’ll need to grab the rain jacket or umbrella as storms are set to move in mid-late morning and linger through the afternoon. Some sunshine will be possible throughout the day mixed with clouds at times and that should help to warm us into the lower to middle 80′s. With any of the storms that do move through our primary concern will be heavy rain as well as the potential for frequent lightning and gusty winds. This pattern isn’t changing anytime soon unfortunately as a stalled boundary and upper level systems continue to make their way through the area.

Rain chances aren't going anywhere as several disturbances move through the area (KPLC)

Heading into Tuesday more of the same can be expected with scattered showers and storms making their way across the region bringing more rain to the area and helping to keep our temperatures in check in the lower 80′s. If you have any plans that involve being outdoors throughout the rest of the week, go ahead and make plans to have an alternative indoor plan as our rain chances remain a good bet throughout the rest of week and even into the weekend. Thankfully the overall severe risk remains on the lower side with not much of a threat, but with that being said a bigger concern would be the potential for flooding as several inches of rain will be possible by the time the rain comes to an end.

Rain chances are increasing as moisture continues to move through bringing showers and storms (KPLC)

Some of our highest rain chances look to come just in time for the weekend as an area of low pressure will be moving closer and help to create more showers and storms across Southwest Louisiana. The disturbance then looks to slowly work its way east through next week and finally begin to pull some of the showers and storms with it, but until at least next Thursday the afternoon storm chances remain in the forecast. Anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain is possible with some areas receiving a little more or a little less. Bottom line is make sure to keep the rain gear handy over the course of the next week. Also, today is the official start of hurricane season, but good news is there are no areas of interest and that isn’t expected to change over the next 5 days.

Anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain is likely with some areas seeing a little more (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

