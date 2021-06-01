FEMA awards additional $33.7 million in recovery grants

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA’s Publica Assistance (PA) grant program has been extended to an additional $33.7 million.

The grant program is for local governments and nonprofits to help residents protect property, clean up neighborhoods, clear disaster debris, repair utilities, and fix other infrastructure.

The following are additional grants that have been awarded in Southwest Louisiana for continuing Hurricane Larua recovery:

Allen Parish: $7,395,643 awarded to Allen Parish for debris removal operations. A total of 550,897 cubic yards (CY) of debris were removed from within the applicant’s jurisdiction.

Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc.: $16,890,557 awarded to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc. for emergency protective measures. Hurricane Laura interrupted the electrical supply to significant areas of southeast Louisiana, creating a need to respond to an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public.

Town of Kinder: $1,225,367 awarded to the Town of Kinder for debris removal operations due to the threat to the health and safety of the general public. The town utilized contract services to remove a total of 122,691 CY of debris.

City of Oakdale: $1,418,809 awarded to the City of Oakdale for debris removal operations due to the threat to the health and safety of the general public. The city utilized contract labor to remove a total of 101,664 CY of debris.

Other recipients included:

Lafayette Parish: $1,678,092 awarded to the Lafayette Parish Consolidated Government for permanent repairs to their electricity generation and distribution system.

Vermilion Parish: $3,956,001 awarded to the Vermilion Parish for debris removal operations. In response to the event, the parish utilized contract labor to remove 265,868 CY of debris.

Rapides Parish: $1,229,097 awarded to Rapides Parish for debris removal operations. The parish utilized contract labor to remove a total of 690,605 CY of debris.

