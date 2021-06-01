Cowboys look to stay on hot streak heading to Fort Worth Regional

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese baseball is set to make its second consecutive NCAA Tournament this weekend as they head to the Fort Worth Regional.

The Cowboys earned an automatic qualifying bid to the tournament after winning the Southland Conference Tournament part of a 12 game stretch that saw them go 10-2. The Pokes are on a roll and hope to keep it moving through the weekend.

“I think we are definitely playing our best baseball right now,” Pitcher Will Dion said. “If we can just keep it going, I think every team in the country is going to be in for a rude awakening.”

The rest of the Cowboys share that same sentiment. Senior Outfielder Clayton Rasbeary also said McNeese is peaking at the right time.

“We knew all year, I mean from the guys’ perspective, we knew we were the best team in the conference and we had some struggles down the stretch of the season but we just go hot at the right time and that’s what matters,” Rasbeary said.

Veteran leadership and performance have been a major key to the Cowboy’s success this season. McNeese has 12 seniors that head to Fort Worth with regional experience from 2019′s Nashville Regional. The Pokes went 0-2 in the postseason in 2019 losing to Indiana State and Ohio State by one run apiece.

The Cowboys will not have an easy road as they take on #6 TCU. The Horned Frogs finished the season with a record of 40-17. TCU is also the host of the Fort Worth Regional marking the eighth time in program history.

The first pitch for the Cowboys will be at 6 p.m. Friday night against the Horned Frogs. DBU and Oregon State will play prior to that at 1 p.m.

