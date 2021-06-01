Commercial fishing suffers from flooding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Recent severe weather has taken a toll on commercial fishing in Southwest Louisiana, but the industry has been suffering for years.

One fisherman told KPLC the repeated flooding of commercial fishing waters in the region has caused quite a bit of heartache.

Local fisherman blame the winter freeze for forcing a lot of the seafood out of local waterways and into the gulf.

“The fishing is not like it should be,” said commercial fisher Eddie Lejuine. “They’re having a hard time coming back in because of all the rain that we’ve had.”

Lejuine said things have not been the same for him since Hurricane Harvey. He said with more flooding in the lakes and channels he typically fished in, the trout population, among others, has decreased.

“It’s just been one flood after another for the past four years, but unless that stops, and we get a south flow, that comes back and pushes stuff back in, then it’s just going to kind of hover back and forth in the gulf right there,” Lejuine said.

Though trout is low, Lejuine said shrimping and crabbing are picking back up, especially closer to the gulf, but he isn’t sure what to expect for the future.

“It varies so quickly. You could go out and struggle for months, and then you’ll get a run of whatever you’re fishing for and get caught back up and give you hope that it’s going to get better.”

Fishermen’s line of work can even be made harder due to the restrictions on what and how much they can catch, among other issues.

“Then we have our estuary problems. We have lots of structures that are up that prohibits the fish to get into the marsh like they use to,” Lejuine said.

Lejuine also adds that he hopes the flow and mobility of the water in and out of the gulf will open up so the seafood in the marsh can survive.

