CalcaShout emergency alert system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -As we head into hurricane season, we should know exactly how we can make sure we are best prepared for what may happen.

And we can do that by taking advantage of the resources we have here in Southwest Louisiana, like CalcaShout.

CalcaShout is a free service provided by the police jury that pushes the latest emergency information to the phone of the subscriber.

These alerts can be anything from severe weather, fires, floods, road closures and more.

Communications and media director for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Tom Hoefer says there are plenty of options available to make sure you’re taking advantage of this resource.

“You can get it three different ways, voice phone, text or by email. You can sign up for all three or just one of them whichever you prefer and some people aren’t very tech-savvy so they can get that phone call. If someone you know isn’t that tech-savvy you can help them sign up and have the messages sent directly to their home telephone.”

Of course, you can always find this information out by taking advantage of our KPLC mobile app or by visiting KPLCTV.COM

