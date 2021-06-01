Boating & highway patrols ramp up for Memorial Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Memorial day looked a bit different from last year.

With looser COVID-19 restrictions and more recreational outlets opening their doors--more people took advantage of the extended weekend.

Each year, Memorial Day weekend leads to increased patrols on the highways and nearby waters.

Prior to the holiday, it had already been a deadly year for boaters.

So far, there have been nine boating fatalities in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

”Since COVID-19, there’s been a lot of people trying to figure out different things to do to get out of the house so it’s definitely increased the boating numbers,” said Cpl. Michael Hebert, with the LDWF Enforcement Division which enforces recreational boating safety laws and investigates recreational boating crash incidents.

Hebert says with more boat launches opening across the Lake Area they’ve increased patrols on the water.

“Today, we’ve gotten 1 call that there might be a potential boating incident and we’re going to be looking to that shortly,” said Hebert.

Since the pandemic, boating traffic has reached a new record. In 2020 Louisiana recorded 162 boating incidents compared to 135 in 2019. The state also experienced 24 boating fatalities last year, which was an increase of four over 2019.

Of the 24 fatalities in 2020, 20 were recovered without wearing a PFD. Anyone 16 years of age and younger is required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved and properly fitting PFD while underway on a vessel under 26 feet long. Also, everyone on a vessel less than 16 feet long, propelled by a hand tiller motor, must wear a PFD while underway.

There must also be a PFD for each person on board a vessel and anyone riding on a personal watercraft must wear a PFD.

”Alcohol is one of the leading factors in boating fatalities, unfortunately,” Hebert said.

Of the 24 boating fatalities in 2020, 4 of them involved alcohol. Nationwide, alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating incidents, causing 19 percent of all deaths on the water.

In Louisiana, operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated has the same penalties as operating a vehicle. A DWI on the water can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel while impaired. LDWF agents issued 78 citations for DWI on the water in 2018, 88 in 2019, and 72 in 2020.

Boaters are encouraged to take the LDWF approved safe boating course. It is mandatory for anyone born after Jan.1, 1984, to operate a motorboat over 10 horsepower. LDWF certified over 9,610 boaters in 2020.

To register for the course, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.

Vehicle crashes are also on the increase this holiday with local law enforcement investigating three fatal crashes just this weekend in the Lake Area.

Statewide, Louisiana State Police Troop D Spokesperson Derek Senegal says they’ve investigated four fatal crashes.

”3 of those were unrestrained and there was a motorcycle impairment crash. In the Troop D area, we did have a serious injury crash,” said Senegal.

Both say, with a sense of normalcy setting back in for most of the population, preparation is key while traveling on and off-land.

