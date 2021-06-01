19 Southwest Louisiana natives make NCAA baseball tournament

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 16 regional sites and 64-team field for the NCAA Baseball Tournament were announced Monday and Southwest Louisiana was well represented with 19 total players on six different teams. The state of Louisiana has 69 total players on rosters.

McNeese, unsurprisingly, leads the way with 13 players while LSU has a pair of former SWLA high school standouts. Louisiana Tech, Southern, Texas and Mississippi State each have one.

Sam Houston and Sulphur each have five players on rosters with Barbe just behind with four total players. St. Louis has a pair of McNeese Cowboys while LaGrange, DeQuincy and Pitkin each have one player on a roster as well.

Below are all 19 players from Southwest Louisiana listed on rosters for the teams in the regional round.

McNeese-

Reid Borque (Sam Houston)

Ben David (Barbe)

Will Dion (Sulphur)

Braden Duhon (Sam Houston)

Isaac Duplechain (Barbe)

Julian Gonzales (St. Louis)

Cooper Hext (DeQuincy)

Peyton Johnson (Sam Houston)

Cameron Lejeune (Sulphur)

Cameron Meeks (Sam Houston)

J.T. Peloquin (St. Louis)

Chance Stone (Sulphur)

Brody Strahan (Sulphur)

LSU-

Brody Drost (Barbe)

Garrett Edwards (Pitkin)

Louisiana Tech-

Kyle Griffen (Sulphur)

Southern University-

Colton Frank (LaGrange)

Texas-

Silas Ardoin (Sam Houston)

Mississippi State-

Davis Meche (Barbe)

