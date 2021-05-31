50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 30, 2021.

Devon Paul Ledoux, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.

Robyn Renee Taylor, 35, Fayette, NC: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Desiree Anae Labove, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).

Trevontai Thompson, 23, Jennings: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; property damage under $50,000; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Evan Kade Hermann, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javon Marcell Petty, 35, Columbus, MA: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage worth more than $50,000.

Matthew Kyle Hinton, 32, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have insurance in vehicle.

Steven Marius Sibille, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kristopher Dalton Lee, 29, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; trespassing.

Kenneth Earl Jones Sr., 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 31, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Carlos Alberto Castillo, 49, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Dewayne Lee Brown, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Jeffrey Toerner, 48, DeQuincy: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; stalking; property damage under $1,000; violation of protective orders.

Michael Lyle Cook, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer; contempt of court.

