50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A St. Francisville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of Swisco Road in Sulphur Sunday night, authorities said.

Dylan J. Alford, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said in a news release.

Alford was driving on Swisco Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and went off the road for unknown reasons, Vincent said. The SUV struck a utility pole and flipped multiple times. Alford, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the SUV.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing, Vincent said. Toxicology tests will be performed, as mandated by state law.

Sr. Cpl. Travis Carroll is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Over 1,000 flag poles were stolen from the Avenue of Flags just last month, now, Southside...
Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery
Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery
Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery
A warm but pleasant Memorial Day ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Memorial Day ahead, rain chances increase starting Tuesday
SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2021