RV burns on Trina Lane

An RV burned on Trina Lane in Sulphur on the morning of May 31, 2021, according to information from Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe.(Houston River Fire Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An RV burned this morning on Trina Lane, according to information from Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe.

Lappe said firefighters were called to Trina Lane in reference to an RV on fire with a pickup truck in danger.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, although the RV was a total loss, Lappe said.

No one was in the RV at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Lappe said the fire is believed to be unintentional. The cause is under investigation.

The Houston River Fire Department was assisted by the Ward 6 Fire Department.

