RV burns on Trina Lane

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An RV burned this morning on Trina Lane, according to information from Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe.

Lappe said firefighters were called to Trina Lane in reference to an RV on fire with a pickup truck in danger.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, although the RV was a total loss, Lappe said.

No one was in the RV at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Lappe said the fire is believed to be unintentional. The cause is under investigation.

The Houston River Fire Department was assisted by the Ward 6 Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.