50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Patriotic teen’s kind gesture touches neighbor

It was a small gesture tucked away in a big message.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In all of its valor and innocence, a 13-year-old reunited a homeowner with an American flag Friday evening.

Josh Evans was on his daily walk around the neighborhood when his vigilant eye noticed strong winds knocked the flag down from a neighbor’s porch Tuesday. Instead of ignoring it, video shows him properly folding the flag and leaving it at Chris Rose’s door with a note attached.

“I just wanted to show my respect for my country,” Evans said.

Rose was impressed with the teen’s actions.

“I was really shocked that someone that is 13-year-old actually cared enough to take time out of his day to make someone else’s day better,” Rose said.

Josh told WVLT News his grandfather taught him how to fold the flag. He was even in charge of raising the flag at his school.

Rose said he wanted to thank the teen, but he didn’t know where to find him. So, WVLT News helped out and when the two met, Rose shared more than his gratitude. He sent Josh home with the same flag.

It was a small gesture tucked away in a big message.

“I just want all the kids out there to know to respect their elders and to do what’s right for others and maybe if you treated, they’ll treat you back with respect,” Rose said.

Even with his evident patriotism, Evans said he doesn’t have interest in joining the military. Instead, he wants to be a pro angler when he grows up.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Each year, Memorial Day weekend leads to increased patrols on the highways and nearby waters.
Boating & highway patrols ramp up for Memorial Day
An Operation Blessing worker removes flood damaged wood from a home to the side of the road.
Volunteers work Memorial Day to help flood victims
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Typical summer weather returns, that means rain...
An RV burned on Trina Lane in Sulphur on the morning of May 31, 2021, according to information...
RV burns on Trina Lane
Katelyn Pace, 14
Missing Forest, La. child located safe