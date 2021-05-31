50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, May 31, the NCAA revealed its field of 64 and the Tigers have clinched their spot in the tournament and will be heading to the Eugene Regional. The Jaguars, which already received an automatic bid by winning the SWAC Tournament, will be headed to the Austin Regional.

The Tigers getting a bid to a Regional came days after LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced he would be retiring at the end of the season and the Tigers will be prolonging Mainieri’s retirement for at least one more week. LSU will take on Gonzaga on Friday, June 4, at 9 p.m. They will leave for Oregon on Wednesday, June 2, at 9 a.m.

RELATED: After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement

Despite having a 13-17 record in Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers’ top five strength of schedule and top 30 RPI was enough to get LSU in.

The Jaguars made some noise in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament and upset Jackson State, 7-6, in the championship game. Jackson State had previously won 27 straight conference games.

Southern will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Regional on Friday, June 4, at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Southern Jaguars continue preparations for NCAA Tournament

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Houston Baptist University has hired Lance Berkman as the fifth head coach in the program’s...
Astro great Lance Berkman named Houston Baptist head baseball coach
The McNeese baseball team will open the NCAA tournament on Friday against host team TCU in the...
McNeese baseball headed to Fort Worth regional
J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA is set to host an NCAA Regional June 4-7.
Louisiana Tech Baseball to host NCAA Regional
Cowboys will gather at Beauxdine’s to learn NCAA Tourney destination; public encouraged to attend