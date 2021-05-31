Louisiana Tech Baseball to host NCAA Regional

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA is set to host an NCAA Regional June 4-7.

A regional host site. pic.twitter.com/d9XvFGWKdz — Anna Jane Howell (@annajhowell) May 31, 2021

The #18 Diamond Dogs boast a 40-18 record after a runner-up finish in the Conference USA tournament they hosted. After losing in their second game of the tournament to Southern Miss, the Bulldogs fought through an elimination game and defeated rival Southern Miss twice on Saturday in walk-off fashion to secure their spot in the championship game.

Here it is. @Steele_9 walk-off scores @hunter_wells1 to force a third matchup between LA Tech and Southern Miss in this tournament. pic.twitter.com/6pYMXJX9zJ — Anna Jane Howell (@annajhowell) May 29, 2021

A 2-RBI single from @PMatulia sends the Diamond Dogs to the C-USA championship.



Here's the score and celebration: pic.twitter.com/4W6JVir88I — Anna Jane Howell (@annajhowell) May 30, 2021

LA Tech fell in extra innings to Old Dominion 7-5.

