50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana Tech Baseball to host NCAA Regional

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA is set to host an NCAA Regional June 4-7.
J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA is set to host an NCAA Regional June 4-7.
By Anna Jane Howell
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA is set to host an NCAA Regional June 4-7.

The #18 Diamond Dogs boast a 40-18 record after a runner-up finish in the Conference USA tournament they hosted. After losing in their second game of the tournament to Southern Miss, the Bulldogs fought through an elimination game and defeated rival Southern Miss twice on Saturday in walk-off fashion to secure their spot in the championship game.

LA Tech fell in extra innings to Old Dominion 7-5.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Houston Baptist University has hired Lance Berkman as the fifth head coach in the program’s...
Astro great Lance Berkman named Houston Baptist head baseball coach
The McNeese baseball team will open the NCAA tournament on Friday against host team TCU in the...
McNeese baseball headed to Fort Worth regional
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
Cowboys will gather at Beauxdine’s to learn NCAA Tourney destination; public encouraged to attend