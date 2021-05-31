50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Missing Forest, La. child located safe

Katelyn Pace, 14
Katelyn Pace, 14(LSP)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: She has been located, according to Louisiana State Police.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Forest Police Department and West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, for a 14-year-old that was reported missing from her residence, located at 135 May Lane, in Forest, La.

Police say Katelyn Pace, is a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 4′11″ tall and weighs 102 pounds.

Anyone having any information, as to the whereabouts of Katelyn Pace, should immediately contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Typical summer weather returns, that means rain...
Boil advisory issued for city of DeRidder
The McNeese baseball team will open the NCAA tournament on Friday against host team TCU in the...
McNeese baseball headed to Fort Worth regional
Over 1,000 flag poles were stolen from the Avenue of Flags just last month, now, Southside...
Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery