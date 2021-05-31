First Alert Forecast: Typical summer weather returns, that means rain...

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather was very nice for our Memorial Day, only complaint would be the humidity was higher making it feel more uncomfortable. I expect the humidity to continue rising through the evening and overnight as southerly winds remain. That means it will be warm and more humid this evening with lows only reaching the low 70s from I-10 south and mid to upper 60s north for Tuesday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Tuesday through Friday will look more like a typical summer weather pattern with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. It will be warm and humid away from rain with highs topping out in the mid 80s along with heat indices in the low to mid 90s! Rain chances will be near normal at 40%, but rain may occur at any time morning or afternoon and even in the overnight hours. We may see some upper level disturbances move across our area, these could increase the chance of rain.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

An upper level low pressure system looks to develop over the southwestern United States by the end of the week. It will then move east into Texas by the weekend and then gradually lift northeast by early next week. This is likely to increase our rain chances further, and I have raised them to 60% Saturday through Monday.

We should return back to a more typical summer pattern by early next week. That still means a 40% chance of showers and storms.

The tropics are quiet and I see no signs of that changing anytime soon. Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday June 1st.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.