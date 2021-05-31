FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Memorial Day ahead, rain chances increase starting Tuesday

Warm temperatures and low rain chances make a perfect day to relax by the pool (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another nice start to our morning as temperatures are sitting in the lower to middle 60′s with the lower humidity sticking around through this morning, before moisture slowly increases throughout the afternoon. Winds turn more east-southeasterly throughout the afternoon and eventually more southerly during the course of the week and that will keep plenty of moisture around and unfortunately it will mean higher rain chances as well.

A warm but pleasant Memorial Day ahead (KPLC)

If you are a fan of the cooler weather then make sure to head out early this morning as temperatures are quiet pleasant and the lower humidity is making it feel even better this morning. For any of your Memorial Day plans whether inside or out today is looking to be a perfect day as rain chances remain very low and we can expect plenty of sunshine helping to warm us nicely into the afternoon. Highs today look to reach the lower to middle 80′s with a nice easterly breeze turning a little more east-southeast into the afternoon around 10-15 mph. Make sure to enjoy today and the dry weather because through the rest of the week it’s looking to be on the unsettled side as rounds of showers and storms will be moving through the area.

A rainy pattern shaping up for the majority of the week (KPLC)

Heading into Tuesday our rain chances increase as isolated to scattered showers and storms look to return to the forecast once again and you’ll need that rain gear all week long as a series of upper level disturbances make their way across the region. Now it won’t be raining at every moment of the day, but the threat of showers or a storm will be around just about any time and some of theses could bring heavy downpours as well. There will be some sunshine mixed in as well and that will help to keep our temperatures steady during the afternoons with highs in the lower to middle 80′s all the way through next weekend. Overnight temperatures will be on the warm and muggy side thanks to the increase in cloud cover with lows only dropping back into the lower 70′s.

Rain chances stick around starting Tuesday and lasting into next week (KPLC)

Looking ahead the rainy pattern will continue right on into next weekend and even into next week as models continue to show a pattern that is conducive to slow moving systems with little relief as high pressure stays off to our east. So make sure to get out and enjoy the weather today if you can and take out the grill or sit by the pool with friends and family. Happy Memorial Day and I hope everyone has a great week!

A few inches of rain are possible as rounds of rain move through (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

