Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Those who gave their lives for their country are being remembered today.

And each memorial day, a special ceremony is held in Graceland Cemetery, honoring those who have died while serving in the military.

The Avenue of Flags will be erected at 6 a.m. this morning with the help of numerous volunteers. A special remembrance ceremony was also held at 9 a.m.

Visitors can view the display until 5:00 p.m. this evening at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery located at 2023 Broad Street Lake Charles, LA.

You can drive, walk, or cycle through the Avenue of Flags display.

