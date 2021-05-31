Ave. of Flags memorial held today at Graceland Cemetery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Those who gave their lives for their country are being remembered today.

And each memorial day, a special ceremony is held in Graceland Cemetery, honoring those who have died while serving in the military.

The Avenue of Flags will be erected at 6 a.m. this morning with the help of numerous volunteers. A special remembrance ceremony was also held at 9 a.m.

Visitors can view the display until 5:00 p.m. this evening at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery located at 2023 Broad Street Lake Charles, LA.

You can drive, walk, or cycle through the Avenue of Flags display.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.