As 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, a push for memorial for Global War on Terror’s fallen

With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks approaching, there is a call for a memorial to honor those killed in the Global War on Terror.

Flags are placed on more than 260,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend - known as “flags in.”

“It’s our duty to honor the people who served,” said Tom Porter of Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Arlington’s Section 60 is a reminder that some conflicts are not quite yet history. It’s where service members killed in Afghanistan and Iraq are laid to rest, and the living come to reflect.

“If you want to sense the emotions in our community from 20 years of war, go there on Memorial Day and see what’s on the faces of the family and friends of the fallen,” Porter said.

Nearly 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks prompted the Global War on Terror, some are pushing for a memorial on the National Mall.

“I think we’ve seen, decade after decade, importance of veterans and their families, those who lost, lost loved ones and that war, the ability to come to a place, and to bring their kids and their grandkids to that place and reflect on the meaning of that experience,” said Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

Crow and fellow House member Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican, are veterans.

“I served for seven years as a counter-intelligence, human intelligence officer deployed a couple times to western Iraq during the surge,” Gallagher said.

“My career started as a private and went through college in the National Guard, and then went active duty as an officer and served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Crow said.

Their part of the broader memorial effort is a bill that seeks Congress’ authorization for a National Mall location.

They’ve taken colleagues on runs to show proposed sites.

Crow and Gallagher’s bill has the backing of more than 140 bipartisan members seeking to give these heroes and those they left behind that sense of place.

“I think a memorial like this, and all the memorials on the lawn, not only, you know, provide that place that Jason talked about for veterans, but I would like to think serve as a reminder for all Americans about how lucky we are to be Americans but the cost that a lot of people pay in order to keep us safe and keep us free as a country,” Gallagher said.

