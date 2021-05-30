SWLA Arrest Report - May 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 29, 2021.

Alaina Marie Hawkins, 26, New Orleans: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Kieron William Martin, 34, New Orleans: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Darrius Denzell Kenner, 26, Gonzales: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Timothy Guy Weems, 35, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; criminal trespass.

Joshua Daniel Goleman, 31, Sulphur: Unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test; obscenity.

Ryan Anthony Hahn, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; attempted prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Daxton Lincoln, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Brandon Dale Allen, 37, Alexandria: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; driving on right side of road: exceptions; all drivers must secure license.

Jadavien Brook Banks, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell Mark Werner, 52, Groves, TX: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

