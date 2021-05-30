50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man died Saturday night as a result of a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Prien and Ryan, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

According to Sgt. Shaun Touchet, department spokesman, on Saturday, May 29, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Prien Lake Road and Ryan Street in reference to a four-vehicle crash.

Touchet says upon arrival, officers found that a 2016 GMC Sierra was eastbound on Prien Lake Road and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz which was southbound on Ryan Street. Touchet says the Cruz was pushed into another vehicle which was then pushed into another vehicle.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles, succumbed to his injuries, according to Touchet.

Touchet says the driver of the GMC Sierra fled the scene.

The Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division was called to the scene to conduct the follow-up investigation, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The initial investigating officer is Cpl. Joshua Ewing and the lead investigating officer is Touchet.

