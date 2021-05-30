50/50 Thursdays
Flash floods hit the Lake Area once again

By Jennifer Lott
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The major downpours in the past week have been impacting many Lake Area residents.

With all the rain we had on Saturday, many homeowners were worried their homes could flood again.

“Even when you hear a loud noise or a storm coming into the night, I get up and look out the window to make sure the water isn’t coming up into the house,” said Lake Charles resident Julie Miller.

Homeowners near contraband bayou were busy most of the afternoon clearing debris from the drains, making sure they were doing all they could to prevent another disaster on their streets.

“With the flood last week, we, unfortunately, lost an automobile from flooding right in our driveway, so as the rains came down today as they did really fast and hard, it was a little scary to see large things floating down the bayou,” Miller said.

“A lot of the people who live along here and care about it have become flooded now and never have before,” said Lake Charles resident Mark Sutton.

Saturday’s heavy downpour left some roads like Kirkman and East Prien Lake Road inundated with water making a difficult situation for drivers.

It also affected businesses like Laguna’s, which was left sweeping out water after a window leak caused it to build up inside.

Other residents on Terry Lane are dealing with flooded pools worried the water could flow into their homes for the second time in less than a week.

“Maybe enter the house possibly, yes, but we love the bayou, and we are not leaving so it’s alright,” Sutton said.

So far, we’ve received no reports of water seeping into any homes in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

