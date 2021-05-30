FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our nice weather coming to an end after Memorial Day

Evening Planner (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today was just what the doctor ordered weatherwise and plentiful sunshine and lower humidity levels helped dry things out across Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures warmed up into the lower 80s with the lower humidity keeping away the heat index. Tonight should again be rather pleasant with temperatures again falling well into the lower 60s overnight.

Clouds will begin to move into the area for Memorial Day with a return flow off the Gulf sending warm southeasterly winds and slightly higher humidity levels. That said, we’re still keeping the rain chances low, so outdoor activities should be good to go. Highs tomorrow top out a little warmer in the middle 80s with rain chances at around 10% during the mid to late-afternoon.

Our dry weather pattern quickly comes to an end Tuesday as scattered afternoon to early evening thunderstorms return and that’s just the start of daily rain chances that will last for the remainder of the week and weekend ahead. A series of upper-level disturbances moves across the Gulf Coast region thanks to a deep easterly flow aloft and front stalled to our north. This will keep the warm humid weather in play each day with lows at night in the 70s with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Unfortunately, this stormy pattern doesn’t look to break, so go ahead now and plan for daily thunderstorms to rear their ugly head each day, especially during the afternoon hours. Forecast models indicate 1 to 2 inches of rain through next weekend, but heavy enough downpours any day could bring that amount in a rather short period time as we saw last Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

