Cowboys will gather at Beauxdine’s to learn NCAA Tourney destination; public encouraged to attend

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese Cowboys are firing on all cylinders and at the right time.

The Cowboys, who were a preseason pick to finish second in the Southland Conference standings, defeated Sam Houston, the preseason No. 1 selection, by a 2-1 score in Saturday night’s tournament championship game to capture their second consecutive title.

The squad will learn its destination for the NCAA Regionals on Monday at 11 a.m. when the field is announced on ESPN2. The team will gather at BeauxDine’s on Ryan Street for a watch party and is encouraging fans to attend.

McNeese (32-28) blew through the tournament with a perfect 4-0 record while outscoring its opponents by a 35-5 margin, and going back to the 2019 tournament, the Cowboys have won eight straight tourney games. There was no 2020 tournament due to COVID.

Besides the impressiveness of going unbeaten in the postseason, what’s equally or more impressive were the numbers pitching staff posted - 1.36 ERA in 33 innings, 34 strikeouts, five runs, and an opponent batting average of .154 – all in a tournament that saw records broken in nearly every offensive category.

Starting pitcher and all-tournament selection Will Dion threw 10 innings in two starts and struck out 14, compiling a 1-0 record and 0.90 ERA. Cameron Foster, Saturday’s championship game closer, recorded two saves in the tournament in two one-run games and did not allow a run in six innings of work.

Starters Ty Abraham and Jonathan Ellison each picked up a win while exception relief work was on display by Bryson Hudgens, Brad Kincaid, JT Peloquin and Isaac Duplechain in addition to Foster.

The offense wasn’t lacking either.

Tournament most valuable player and right fielder Clayton Rasbeary hit .500 for the tourney, going 7 for 17 with three home runs, six RBIs, a double and six runs scored. Third baseman Kade Morris batted .385, all-tournament selection and center fielder Payton Harden .375, catcher Brett Whelton .333 with a homer and six RBIs, and first baseman Jake Dickerson .313. As a team, the Cowboys hit .323 in the four games.

McNeese will be making their sixth appearance in the NCAA Regionals (1988, 1993, 2000, 2003, 2019, 2021). It’s the first time in school history to travel to the road to Omaha in back-to-back seasons.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.