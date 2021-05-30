50/50 Thursdays
17-year-old jogger struck by vehicle on Shell Beach Drive

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says an auto-pedestrian crash sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital Wednesday night with minor injuries.

According to Sgt. Shaun Touchet, department spokesman, on Wednesday, May 26, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Shell Beach Drive in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Touchet says the investigation revealed that a 17-year-old was jogging on the sidewalk of Shell Beach Drive.

He then the road to the grassy area of Shell Beach Drive and then attempted to go back across Shell Beach Drive when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, according to Touchet.

Touchet says the pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

The investigating officer is Cpl. Hector Rivera

