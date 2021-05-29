SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 28, 2021.

Michael Scott Hale, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Jesse Lee Reynolds, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Joseph Scott Prince, 29, Starks: Direct contempt of court.

Javen Markel Murray, 17, Lake Charles: First-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; armed robbery: attempted armed robbery: use of firearm: additional penalty; obstruction of justice (3 charges); illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - committing a crime of violence or CDS violation.

Travis Jonathan Ledoux, 46, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Timothy Wayne Daniels, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Isis Shelby Leblanc, 27, Lafayette: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jason Paul Amy, 25, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Gerardo Adilio Calix-Arteaga, 39, Iowa: Simple battery; aggravated assault; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Larry James Bigelow, 18, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm (3 charges); simple burglary (3 charges).

Overy James Bigelow, 26, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Joshua Lee Landreneaux, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

