No. 7 Cowboys edges No. 3 Southeastern 3-2 in SLC tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a tight one for a minute, but the McNeese Cowboys managed to pull out the victory over the Southeastern Lions and it all started with the Lions scoring first with a two-run bomb at the top of the 2nd inning and then Nate Fisbeck with his heroics in the third inning with a three-run bomb to answer back that would give the pokes the lead permanently, but it was the bullpen that stepped up in a big way to keep the Lions at bay.

“That was special with the pitching staff and what they did tonight, and obviously the big swing by Fisbeck you know working the wall. Kade Morris getting the hit in the bottom of the order and that was it,” said head coach Justin Hill. “That was all she said!”

Nate Fisbeck says that he likes competing in competitive games like this, especially come tournament time.

“I mean it was awesome obviously. The atmosphere was electric. A lot of fans for both sides and just a competitive ball game so it was fun to be a part of,” said Fisbeck.

Fisbeck was able to make the play on the ball based on what he saw in a previous at-bat.

“I mean he was coming with fastballs my first at-bat, so I was just thinking don’t get beat with the fastball honestly try to get rid of it. I think he was trying to come in again and he left it over the heart, so I was able to get the barrel to it,” Fisbeck said.

The pitching battle was won by Jonathan Ellison and the Cowboy bullpen. The lefty went five innings striking out five batters while only giving up two runs. Despite that early deficit, the Pokes never lost hope.

“Love it! One thing coach Hill has told us all year is hold the rope,” Ellison said. “I looked at Bryce and said they can’t hit you. You got to be behind your guys.”

Coach Hill credited Ellison with giving the Cowboys an opportunity to come back from behind in the upset win.

“Really proud of Jonathan Ellison that’s the biggest game he’s ever pitched in his life. I thought he was fantastic he gave us a chance to win that baseball game.”

The Cowboys now get a rematch with Southeastern with a trip to the title game on the line. That game is coming up at 7:00 pm.

