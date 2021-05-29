50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles native Christian Edwards clinches spot in NCAA Championship Finals

Christian Edwards soared to a triple jump mark of 16.39 meters at the NCAA East Preliminary.
Christian Edwards soared to a triple jump mark of 16.39 meters at the NCAA East Preliminary.(Alabama Athletics)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KPLC) - Alabama senior triple-jumper Christian Edwards is heading back to the NCAA Championship Finals in Eugene, Oregon next month. Edwards posted a strong day at the NCAA East Preliminary at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday.

The Lake Charles native finished second with an outdoor personal record of 16.39 meters in the triple jump to earn a berth in Eugene. Edwards’ mark ranks fifth all-time at Alabama, just behind current jumps coach Miguel Pate’s 16.48 meters effort from 2001.

Edwards also qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in March taking fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of 16.61 meters, which is the second-longest of his career behind the 54-7.25 (16.64m) leap at the 2021 SEC Indoor Championships. Edwards holds the second and third-longest jumps in Alabama history.

Earlier this month, Edwards, a Washington-Marion alum, took silver at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships with a wind-assisted 16.51 meters in the triple jump.

His performance helped the Crimson Tide men’s team finish second, which was Alabama’s best SEC outdoor finish since 1985.

