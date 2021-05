Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A flash flood warning has been issued for Lake Charles, Prien and Westlake until 3:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Lake Charles LA, Prien LA, Westlake LA until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/muqjYSRRC7 — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) May 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.