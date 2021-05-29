FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms ending early; nice weather ahead through Memorial Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After what turned in to quite a stormy day for many parts of Southwest Louisiana, particularly parts of Calcasieu Parish will quickly begin to improve by mid to late evening as the last of the remnant rain and thunderstorms come to an end as a cold front pushes through the area tonight. Some areas saw 2 to 4 inches of rain today, but the good news is that all flash flood warnings have expired for our area, and I don’t expect any more to be issued tonight. There are limitations to forecasting the weather, and while we were certain that storms will develop across the area today, there was no way to tell where or if they would stall out like many did today. Hopefully you made it through okay and are getting to dry out tonight.

The front will continue to push through tonight, bringing a return of northerly winds and a push of drier air through the area with clouds on the decrease tonight and temperatures that will fall into the lower to middle 60s closer to sunrise Sunday. Sunday is shaping up to be fantastic with quite a bit of sunshine and afternoon highs returning to the lower to middle 80s. Winds begin to shift easterly and could be a little gusty at times tomorrow afternoon and that could eventually allow some clouds to sneak in late in the day.

As of now, we’re continuing to put the green light on Memorial Day although there are some models that show increasing clouds through the day, the rain chances remain around 10%. This will come as high pressure overhead begins to weaken overhead and east to southeasterly winds start to kick humidity levels back up through the afternoon and evening. Outdoor events though should still plan to go on without any issues for Memorial Day.

A slight chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms return by Tuesday and the chances from mid to late-week will range anywhere from 30-40% each day. The GFS American model tries to keep things drier for parts of the area much of next week as a front stalls to our north, but the European model is painting a much stormier solution, so for now we’re going to cut it down the middle and continue to update the forecast each day as we get a better handle on the daily rain chances next week. Tropics remain quiet with no development expected over the next week ahead.

