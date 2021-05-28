What’s on sale during the Memorial Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and it’s also the start of a long weekend of deep shopping discounts. There are some things you can really score good deals on and others you should avoid.

This weekend’s hot buys are appliances, furniture, spring clothing and mattresses. Many major retailers are offering up to 80 percent off. Places like Wayfair, Dyson, Walmart, Home Depot and Ashley Furniture have released sale items with generous discounts.

If you’re planning to make a big purchase, like an appliance or furniture, some good advice would be to do your research and read reviews. Do that from home before you even go to the store so you’re aware of what’s on sale and where to find the best deals. Oftentimes shops will try to confuse you with what’s actually on sale just to get you in the door.

Once you find a deal online, go into the store and see the product up close. That way you really know if it’s what you’re looking for. Also, ask the store to match the online price if doesn’t reflect the same price in the store.

Deal sites can offer extra savings this weekend as well. Coupon Cabin is a site that gives you additional discounts and cashback at certain stores.

Things to avoid buying right now are swimwear and summer clothes. Those won’t go on sale until late June.

