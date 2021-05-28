Volunteers needed to help set up Avenue of Flags

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers are needed to help set up the Memorial Day Avenue of Flags display in Lake Charles.

Anyone wishing to participate can show up at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetary at 6 a.m. on Monday morning to help place the over one thousand veteran casket flags.

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in the cemetery later that morning at 9 a.m. with the flags remaining on display through 5 p.m.

Orange Grove Graceland Cemetary is located on 2023 Broad St. in Lake Charles.

