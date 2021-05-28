SWLA Arrest Report - May 27, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 27, 2021.

Tyler Dale Baynard, 23, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

Cash Gonzales, 31, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Claire Ashleigh Hern, 28, Ormond Beach, FL: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Brian Mack Murray, 32, Jena: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; probation detainer.

Dmarcus Dewayne Smith, 22, Jenna: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.

Henry Lee McClelland, 51, Vinton: Thrid offense DWI.

Connie Mack Chatman, 43, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); contraband in a penal institution.

John David Schexnayder, 55, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Undre Delleon Leggett, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Kevin Francisco-Rochez, 27, Houston, TX: Instate detainer.

Christopher Lynn Edwards, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Zavier Alexander Rubit, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting a police officer with force.

