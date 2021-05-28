50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Suspect to be tried as adult in fatal October 2020 shooting

Sixteen-year-old Jacquez Jones killed in shooting near Anita Drive and 6th Street on May 21,...
Sixteen-year-old Jacquez Jones killed in shooting near Anita Drive and 6th Street on May 21, 2020.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A murder suspect who was 16 at the time of a fatal shooting last year near Anita Drive and 6th Street will be tried as an adult.

Javen Markel Murray, who is now 17, was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder and several other charges related to the shooting.

Lake Charles Police Department officials said officers arriving to Anita Drive and 6th Street the night of Oct. 21, 2020, found 16-year-old Jacquez Jones dead as a result of the shooting.

Murray was arrested five days later. He faces 15 charges in relation to the shooting. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $1.34 million.

Charges:

· First-degree murder.

· 3 counts attempted second-degree murder.

· Armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

· Obstruction of justice to first-degree murder.

· 3 counts obstruction of justice to attempted second-degree murder.

· Obstruction of justice to armed robbery.

· 5 counts illegal use of a weapon in commission of a crime of violence.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
Survivors can receive free guidance from disaster case managers on how best to recover from...
State launches disaster case management program for Hurricane Laura victims
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announces some upcoming Louisiana Department of Transportation...
Railroad crossing closures in Calcasieu Parish
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain possible to begin the weekend
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
Seacor Power rescue basket found in Cameron Parish