Suspect to be tried as adult in fatal October 2020 shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A murder suspect who was 16 at the time of a fatal shooting last year near Anita Drive and 6th Street will be tried as an adult.

Javen Markel Murray, who is now 17, was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder and several other charges related to the shooting.

Lake Charles Police Department officials said officers arriving to Anita Drive and 6th Street the night of Oct. 21, 2020, found 16-year-old Jacquez Jones dead as a result of the shooting.

Murray was arrested five days later. He faces 15 charges in relation to the shooting. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $1.34 million.

Charges:

· First-degree murder.

· 3 counts attempted second-degree murder.

· Armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

· Obstruction of justice to first-degree murder.

· 3 counts obstruction of justice to attempted second-degree murder.

· Obstruction of justice to armed robbery.

· 5 counts illegal use of a weapon in commission of a crime of violence.

