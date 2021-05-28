State launches disaster case management program for Hurricane Laura victims

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -On the brink of yet another hurricane season, recovery from last year’s season still continues.

The state is now rolling out new help for Hurricane Laura survivors.

Survivors can receive free guidance from disaster case managers on how best to recover from Hurricane Laura and its aftermath, along with ways to access a variety of available resources.

If there’s anything we learned from the 2020 hurricane season is that there’s no ‘one size fits all’ recovery plan. With so many people still displaced from Hurricane Laura, the state is hoping this new program can be the answer to a growing list of questions for those still recovering.

Disaster case managers connect survivors to available resources, provide assistance with initial disaster registration or appeals, and assist in developing a personalized disaster recovery plan. They assess verified unmet needs; help create goal-oriented plans outlining what steps need to be taken to recover; bring together information and services, and monitor progress to reach goals.

”It is for anyone who has an unmet need remaining after Hurricane Laura,” said Project Manager Jennifer Mattingly.

Housing still remains the biggest and most challenging need for Hurricane Laura survivors and getting adequate help has been a struggle for many.

”We are there to be the advocates. So, we really want to help people get through,” Mattingly said. ”And then we’re also seeing requests for utility assistance--just a multitude of different unmet needs that are out there that we are trying to help people meet.”

Mattingly says outside of housing needs being the number one request from applicants...

”Whether it is temporary housing, repairs to current housing, or just simply apartments. There are several things we’re seeing in that aspect.”

With the state now offering case managers to be paired up with survivors, Mattingly says it will hopefully speed up the recovery process.

”Up to this point, we have approximately 75 applications and we’re expecting more. We just started the big push for outreach,” said Mattingly.

Unmet Needs Assessment

Between August 26 and October 21, 2020, LA-211 talked directly with 50,064 about their needs and questions directly related to Hurricane Laura and COVID-19. As a result, Louisiana 211 has provided 66,729 referrals to Louisiana citizens (some callers receive multiple referrals).

The top needs/themes that have been recorded are:

Rebuilding or restoring secure housing

Food insecurity

Restoring earning ability to meet basic needs

Complex needs stemming from pre-existing health/mental health and economic conditions.

As of January 9th, the total registrations for Hurricane Delta is 48,248. Based on previous experience; the State anticipates a high amount of survivors needing case management. Of that number, 9,334 applicants are approved for IHP assistance and 6, 270 are approved for Housing Assistance.

Multiple non-profit agencies have reported urgent increases in the amount of homelessness due to the hurricane and lack of funds (resources) available in the impacted regions. The State anticipates that the amount of applicants approved currently for IHP assistance is a limiting factor to fully support the unmet needs as a result of Hurricane Delta.

The State has also seen a significant increase in registrations following the approval letter to add on Iberia and Allen parish for IA funding. The State took a comparison of approved applicants vs. those applicants that are pending and/or in a holding pattern for IA benefits. The State estimates 15,000 approved applicants and 750 applicants to become DCM clients which equate to approximately 20 case managers.

Mattingly says DCMP plans to open two satellite locations in Lake Charles next week.

To learn more about the state-funded program, click HERE.

The program is accepting applications now for Hurricane Laura. You can apply by one of the following:

Apply Online or call 1-844-711-9326 to schedule an appointment.

