50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sports Person of the Week - Ethan Frey

By Brady Renard
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEPINE, LA (KPLC) - Ethan Frey is a dual-sport athlete, who makes big plays, and none were bigger than those in Rosepine’s 1-0 win over Doyle in the Class 2A State Championship— the first in school history.

“I mean it feels great. You work all season for this and it finally comes true, it’s just an unreal feeling,” said Frey. “You’re a little kid and your like I want to win one, and then to finally win one you feel accomplished, but to think I have another season to come back is even better.”

The LSU commit threw a complete game recording 12 strikeouts, allowing just four hits, and zero runs.

“That’s all I could ask for,” Frey said. ”I want to be that kid that’s put in that spot and has to do it and I mean I did it, but that’s what I wanted.”

He’s called an unselfish teammate and it was on full display when he suited up to play catcher in the semifinals against Mangham, then was asked to pitch a complete game in the finals.

“You know he’s a high character guy you know he’s a good teammate,” said Rosepine coach Jeff Smith. “We knew that day could become a reality and it did and we just told him, ‘look it’s time for you to get on that mound and kind of put us on your back.’”

With just three seniors graduating, Frey and the Rosepine Eagles are already getting back to work in hopes of making another run next season both in football and baseball.

“We’ll stay after [school] and throw the football, we’ll do extra running to get in better shape, we’ll do extra footwork,” Frey admitted. “We want to do what we gotta do even though it’s not the season.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

Sports Person of the Week - Ethan Frey
Sports Person of the Week - Ethan Frey
LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer was named the LSWA Louisiana Player of the Year Thursday. In...
LSU’s Pointer Named Louisiana women’s basketball POY; two SWLA natives receive honors
LSU transfer Domonique Davis signs with Southern Miss
Fisbeck’s homer sends McNeese past Southeastern 3-2