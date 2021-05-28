Sports Person of the Week - Ethan Frey

ROSEPINE, LA (KPLC) - Ethan Frey is a dual-sport athlete, who makes big plays, and none were bigger than those in Rosepine’s 1-0 win over Doyle in the Class 2A State Championship— the first in school history.

“I mean it feels great. You work all season for this and it finally comes true, it’s just an unreal feeling,” said Frey. “You’re a little kid and your like I want to win one, and then to finally win one you feel accomplished, but to think I have another season to come back is even better.”

The LSU commit threw a complete game recording 12 strikeouts, allowing just four hits, and zero runs.

“That’s all I could ask for,” Frey said. ”I want to be that kid that’s put in that spot and has to do it and I mean I did it, but that’s what I wanted.”

He’s called an unselfish teammate and it was on full display when he suited up to play catcher in the semifinals against Mangham, then was asked to pitch a complete game in the finals.

“You know he’s a high character guy you know he’s a good teammate,” said Rosepine coach Jeff Smith. “We knew that day could become a reality and it did and we just told him, ‘look it’s time for you to get on that mound and kind of put us on your back.’”

With just three seniors graduating, Frey and the Rosepine Eagles are already getting back to work in hopes of making another run next season both in football and baseball.

“We’ll stay after [school] and throw the football, we’ll do extra running to get in better shape, we’ll do extra footwork,” Frey admitted. “We want to do what we gotta do even though it’s not the season.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.