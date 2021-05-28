50/50 Thursdays
Severed head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman

By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The missing San Antonio woman, Sally Ann Hines was a confirmed match to the human remains found along Highway 27 in Cameron Parish in march 2018.

Investigators say the match may have never been found if not for an anonymous tipster who spotted the similarities in the composite image from LSU’s faces lab and the missing person flyer.

“This picture she discovered and kept on looking at it and she sent it to Detective Tammy Gaspard. and so she also sent it to me I told her to get to work on it and see if this could possibly be her. It turned out to be fruitful turned out to be positive and that was confirmed on the 26th of this month.”

After years of compiling data and searching for clues, the mystery of who she is is solved thanks to a private citizen.

“The irony of the cases though, even though we were getting to the very detailed forensic examination, the case was basically solved by just an individual looking on the internet and at the end of the day, that identifying the individual is the priority we did”

Hines, who was 58 years old when she was last seen, is said to have vanished from her San Antonio home in December of 2017.

We’ve reached out to Hines’ family.

Her sister, Barbara Gauthier said quote: “There are no words to express our heartache and emotions that we feel. We can only pray that they find out what happened to her and whoever did this horrific act pays for what they did to her. We will not rest until we know what happened.”

Now, even more, questions surround her death and how she ended up in Southwest Louisiana.

